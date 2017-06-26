Car sets on fire after ploughing through fence

A car crashed and burst into flames on a Wigan industrial estate.

Firefighters were called to Martland Mill Lane at around 1am this morning (Monday) to reports of a vehicle on fire.

The car is believed to have careered through a metal fence before coming to a halt on some open ground and bursting into flames.

Crews from Wigan attended the scene and noted that the car had probably been stolen, as it had been abandonded by the time they arrived.

A crew member commented that the driver had probably been speeding around the corner and lost control of the vehicle.