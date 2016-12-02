Care worker sexually molested pensioner and young girl

A Wigan care worker who sexually molested both an 84-year-old woman and a young girl has been jailed for two years two months.

A judge told 52-year-old David Brindle that both his victims had been vulnerable and said the assault on the pensioner was “a clear breach of trust.”

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Brindle had expressed remorse to probation officers preparing a report on him. “I’m afraid I cannot accept that,” said Judge Anil Murray.

“You were telling the probation officer you had done nothing wrong and you did not plead guilty until the day of trial,” he added.

He ordered Brindle to sign the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last for the same length of time.

Trevor Parry-Jones, prosecuting, said that on February 15 this year Brindle put his arms around the pensioner from behind in a care home in Bamfurlong to help her reach her zimmer frame

He “started to jut into her” and she felt his hands just below her breasts which made her feel uncomfortable. He gave her a shoulder massage which she pretended made her feel better and he helped her into bed.

She quickly pulled the bed covers over her legs and he tucked her in and went to kiss her on the lips but she moved her head.

The next day a nurse spotted that she was upset and the victim told her what had happened. When quizzed Brindle denied doing anything wrong.

After that incident came to light a 11-year-old girl told her parents that he had sexually molested her last year.

She revealed that on one occasion he put his hand on her bottom over her clothing and on a later occasion he squeezed her breast.

Brindle, of Enid Place, Wigan, pleaded guilty to three offences of sexual assault.

Alaric Walmsley, defending, said that Brindle has no previous similar convictions and had pleaded guilty. He had been found to be suitable for a sex offenders rehabilitation course and urged the judge to send him on that rather than jailing him.