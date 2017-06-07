Caring Megan has the chop to help Tyler

A fund-raising appeal for a teenager with brain tumours has been given a boost by a caring schoolgirl.

Six-year-old Megan Coard decided to lend her support to a campaign aiming to raise £100,000 so that Tyler Yates, 13, can have treatment in the USA if needed.

Six-year-old Megan Coard had her hair cut to be made into a wig by Little Princess Trust and to raise money for Tyler Yates

The St John’s CE Primary School pupil was already growing her hair long so she could send it to Little Princess Trust to be made into a wig.

She had asked her mother about children who lost their hair due to cancer treatment and decided she wanted to do something to help.

Megan was inspired by youngster Braiden Prescott, who tragically lost his battle with cancer in September.

Megan, who lives in Leigh, also wanted to raise £340 to pay for the wig to be made.

But after hearing about fund-raising for Tyler, she decided to give £150 to Little Princess Trust and the rest to his appeal.

Tyler’s mother Pam, who is friends with Megan’s mother Vicky, said: “The fact she had started with this one idea of helping a little girl have some hair while raising money for the wig and then deciding to do that still and help Tyler get better, it was lovely.”

Megan had her hair cut at Alison Elizabeth hair salon in Leigh and is now getting used to her shorter locks.

Mrs Coard said: “She didn’t like it at first because it was a shock, but she does now. She likes the reasons why she did it.”

She has raised £770 for Tyler’s fund, as well as £150 for Little Princess Trust.

Mrs Coard added: “She has a big heart for a little girl.”

Fund-raising is continuing for Tyler, with more than £10,000 collected so far.

It has included donations, a fund-raising week at a nursery and even a collection at a man’s 80th birthday party.

Tyler will go out with the match ball when Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions meet tomorrow.

The Bedford High School pupil was diagnosed with a brain tumour on his first birthday.

Since then he has had three brain surgeries, a biopsy, two courses of radiotherapy, five courses of chemotherapy and six other operations.

Doctors found a tumour on his brain stem earlier this year and ruled out further surgery.

But Mrs Yates launched a fund-raising appeal after reading about other treatment available in the USA which could be an option.

To make a donation to the online campaign, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tylersfightclub.