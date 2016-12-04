Cars and garage destroyed by blaze

Two cars and a garage were completely burnt out following a severe fire.

The blaze started in the garage close to the rear annex of a house in Swinley at around 6.45pm on Saturday December 3.

It was quite dangerous. The beams had come away from the walls so we couldn’t get in as easily as we would have liked Crew manager Martin Pike

The vehicles were so badly damaged the fire crews could not even tell what make they were and the garage at the Trafalgar Road property will also require demolition after the roof was destroyed.

Crews from Wigan, Hindley and Atherton fire stations all tackled the blaze and a fire engine from Skelmersdale was also initially sent to the scene.

The firefighters managed to bring the flames under control and prevent them spreading beyond the garage and isolated the electricity but then had to wait for a building inspector to visit.

The property owner told crews he had parked one of the cars in the garage and gone inside the house but then a neighbour had come running to the door to say there was smoke visible.

He tried to open the door and found the cars and garage both well alight.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

Crew manager Martin Pike from Wigan fire station said: “We were trying to sort the roof out because it was quite dangerous. The beams had come away from the walls so we couldn’t get in as easily as we would have liked.

“Everything in the garage was just totally burnt through. The garage itself is going to have to be demolished too because there’s little remaining of the roof.

The fire service did not leave the scene until around 10.30pm.