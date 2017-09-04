Cash machines ripped from supermarket wall in overnight raid

A Wigan supermarket has closed its doors this morning after cash machines were ripped from the wall in an overnight raid.

Asda in Golborne is currently closed to members of the public while staff carry out checks to make sure the building is safe following the targeted burglary in the early hours of Monday morning.

At around 3am on September 4, police were called to reports of a burglary at the Edge Green Lane superstore, in which an unknown offender had used a stolen forklift to rip the machines from the building before making off.

The site today is covered in rubble as staff work quickly to secure the store so that it can be reopened to customers.

An Asda spokesperson said that the store will be open as soon as possible.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact people on 101 quoting incident number 190 of 4/9/2017.