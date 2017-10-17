CCTV appeal after theft of moped from railway station

British Transport Police have released this CCTV image as part of an investigation into the theft of a moped from Wigan North Western station.

A 17-year-old boy parked his moped in the station’s short-stay car park at around 1pm on Saturday, September 23.

But when he returned at 7.45pm, he discovered it had been stolen.

Police say a man was seen loitering around the station at 3.35pm, before approaching the bike and removing it.

He was last seen heading under the railway bridge on Wallgate.

Police want to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image, as he may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61061, quoting reference 1700066897.