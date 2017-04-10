CCTV images released after attempted cash machine break-in in Wigan

Police are investigating after an attempted break-in at a cash machine in Platt Bridge.

At around 2.10am on Thursday, March 30, two men approached a cash machine outside The Cooperative on Warrington Road, Platt Bridge.

One of the men stood back as the other attempted to break into the machine however, he was unsuccessful and both fled towards New Street.

Officers investigating the attempted break-in have released an image of two people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police Constable Pete Jackson of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “Although the attempt was unsuccessful, the people responsible went with every intent to break into this machine and it’s important that we identify them before they try again.

“By releasing this image, I’m hoping we’ll be able to identify the men so if anyone recognises them, their clothing or the way they’re holding themselves, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7292 quoting reference number 681 of 30/03/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.