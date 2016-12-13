CCTV of suspects in school arson released

Police have released CCTV images following an arson attack at a Wigan school.

Shortly after 10pm on Friday December 9, seven teenage boys entered the grounds of RL Hughes Junior School on Mayfield Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield.

CCTV image from RL Hughes Primary School in Ashton, where there was an arson attack

They went into a shed and started a fire which spread to the connecting classroom building.

They then made off via the front exit of the school premises.

Extensive damage was caused to the building.

Police have now released CCTV images of people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Graham Clare, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This reckless act caused significant damage to the school and could have resulted in even greater destruction.

“If not for the work of the fire service, the mindless actions of these people could have caused a very widespread fire at the site.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 2626 of 09/12/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.