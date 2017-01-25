Celebrations at sixth form A-level results

Two Wigan sixth form colleges have cause for celebration following the release of the Department for Education performance tables.

They show that Orrell St John Rigby College has leapt to eighth place in the country for A-level progress.

The Value Added score of a college is arguably the most important measure of achievement, as this compares GCSE results with A-level performance and measures the distance travelled during a student’s time at sixth form Principal Peter McGhee

It also cemented its position as the top college in Wigan for A-level progress, and is currently ranked second in Greater Manchester just behind Rochdale Sixth Form College.

Meanwhile, Winstanley College again got some of the best grades in the country.

Its students achieve on average a B grade, which puts the college in the top 10 per cent of schools and colleges nationally for A-level progress.

The Value Added score highlights how far a student has progressed from the GCSE grades they achieved at school in Year 11, through to the end of their A-level studies at college.

This score is evidence that students at St John Rigby College make more progress than students at any other college in the local area.

The progress grade has been a feature of the performance tables for four years now and in each of these four years the college has topped the table for schools and colleges in Wigan.

St John Rigby principal Peter McGhee said “This performance reflects the dedication and hard work shown by our students and our staff and is an endorsement of the outstanding achievements realised during recent years.

“St John Rigby College is a college that is going places! Our league table position coupled with our shortlisting as the TES National Sixth Form College of the Year shows that our students’ achievements are recognised not just on a local but national scale!

“The Value Added score of a college is arguably the most important measure of achievement, as this compares GCSE results with A-level performance and measures the distance travelled during a student’s time at sixth form.

“These results, combined with the Elective Programme and the wide variety of enrichment activities available here at St John Rigby College, mean that our students can progress on to the next stage of their lives well prepared for the challenges and opportunities that they will experience.”

Winstanley principal Louise Tipping said: “There’s a lot for Winstanley College students to celebrate in the government performance tables just published. Of course we’re really proud that our students’ average A-level grade is so high, putting us in the top three per cent of all colleges.

“But we’re proudest that Winstanley students fulfil their potential and get to where they want to be, whether that’s university or employment. It’s fantastic to work with these young people - that’s what makes the job worthwhile.”