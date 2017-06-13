Chance to drive at closed race track

A firm providing driving experiences has thrown a lifeline to people who were hoping to get behind the wheel at Three Sisters race circuit.

People who had already paid for a driving day have been left disappointed after the Racing School Ltd went bust last month.

Paul Evans, director of Driveme.net Limited

But now Driveme.net Limited, which provides driving experiences at two other circuits, has stepped in to help those who are affected.

It is offering to exchange vouchers for driving experiences at Three Sisters for the chance to drive on race circuits in Stafford and Anglesey instead.

The firm has also hired Three Sisters on Monday, July 31 so that people will have an opportunity to drive there.

And it may not be the last time that Driveme.net Limited hosts an event at the circuit.

We would be interested in taking over the venue in future, but for now it’s just been agreed for that day Paul Evans

Director Paul Evans said: “I have been talking to existing leaseholders and we have agreed to hire it on that day.

“We would be interested in taking over the venue in future, but for now it’s just been agreed for that day.”

Mr Evans is working with firms such as Red Letter Day and Virgin Experiences, which sell driving experiences, sometimes through high street retailers.

People are being encouraged to contact the agencies so the vouchers can be exchanged for use on July 31 or at one of the other tracks.

Mr Evans said: “A lot of the people who had vouchers from agencies, the agencies have exchanged them and we can honour the vouchers rather than them losing out on the experience.

“One company has £30,000 of vouchers all outstanding.”

Mr Evans said people who bought driving days directly from Three Sisters on their credit card should be able to get a refund and he will offer a discount for people wishing to re-book.

Since its closure, people have continued to arrive at Three Sisters for driving days, sometimes travelling from across the country unaware that they will not be able to get on the track.

The future of the circuit looks uncertain, but Mr Evans could potentially get involved in the future operation of the site.

He said: “We have got our own venue in Stafford, we have been running it for 13, 14 years. We also use Anglesey race circuit.

“We are talking to Three Sisters and the council. If there are opportunities to take over the site, we would be interested in taking it over.”

Related articles

Financial blow for race track staff

Anger at wasted trip to race track

Hope Three Sisters could be re-opened

Shock as Three Sisters Race Circuit closes