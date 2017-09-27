Charity benefits from Laurel and Hardy fund-raiser

They had a lot of laughs doing it and the Sons of the Desert put smiles on the faces of a charity after raising money at their 25th annual Laurel and HarDay

Fans of screen legends Stan and Ollie gathered at Bryn Masonic Hall for their silver anniversary festival which included film screenings, a one-man show, games and a special recorded message from comedy giant Sir Ken Dodd.

There was also a raffle while visitors paid a modest £6 to get in.

The day raised £301 and Eric Woods, grand sheikh of the Widnes Come Clean tent (each branch of the Sons is named after a Laurel and Hardy film), who helped organise the Wigan festival, presented it to Sylvia Barnes, a care manager with the Alzheimer’s Society.