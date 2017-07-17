Charity workshop trashed by vandals

Vandals have broken into a Wigan homelessness charity causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The Brick Works, a charity which supports people in rebuilding their lives, was ransacked by mindless hooligans who caused “significant damage” to the property.

CCTV caught two men who damaged fire doors to gain entry, pillaging several areas once inside. The site focuses on offering training and skills workshops as well as housing a shop that sells second-hand and recycled goods, a café and a bicycle workshop and shop.

Kathleen Pitt, chief executive of The Brick, said: “Staff and volunteers have been shaken up by the break in. We are devastated that this has happened, not only because the repairs will reach thousands of pounds – that could have gone to support the homeless people we serve in the community – but also having to close for two days for the clean-up, which has taken staff and volunteers away from the vital work that they perform every day.”

Anyone with information contact police on 101 quoting incident 467 of July 10, 2017.