Chinese restaurant to be bulldozed for housing estate

The chinese restaurant, Shanghai Place is to be demolished to make way for housing.
The building in Poolstock Lane, together with the bowling green at the rear will be knocked down and replaced with 27 houses.
The plan has been submitted to Wigan planners by David Donald of DNA Developments Ltd, of Coral Avenue, Liverpool.
The restaurant was opened in the former Beer Engine pub several years ago but in recent months has failed to attract enough customers.
