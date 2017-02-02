College celebrates Oxbridge offers

Winstanley College is celebrating after 14 students received offers to study at Oxbridge in September.

Among them is 16-year-old Jamie Barnes, who joined the college a year early because of his mathematical talent, which saw him gain top marks in his GCSE. His success has continued and he has now had an offer to read mathematics at Balliol College, Oxford.

And it has turned out to be a bumper year for the school, four of the 14, are former Culcheth High pupils. James Mulvery and Rachel Kevern have received offers for Oxford, James for politics, philosophy and economics and Rachel for English and french, while Emily Wallbank and Charlotte Morris will hopefully be heading to Cambridge, Emily to read engineering and Charlotte to read natural sciences.

Charlotte is the second member of her family to go to Cambridge. Her brother, David, also a former Winstanley student, is currently studying engineering.

Charlotte said: “I’m really looking forward to joining my brother at Trinity College. Hearing how much he has enjoyed his experience over the last few years is what has given me my motivation and drive, and our parents are extremely pleased that it is an experience we will now share.”

Matt Fisher, who co-ordinates Winstanley’s Oxbridge programme, said: “We have always worked successfully to get students into top universities and this year is no exception. Our growing links with Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge and Pembroke College, Oxford give applicants the best possible chance of getting an offer through thorough preparation, including subject workshops, visits and interview practice.”

College Principal, Louise Tipping, added: “It is an exceptional achievement and we are really proud of the students for their hard work and dedication. Thanks also to the staff who have worked tirelessly to support them through the entire process.”