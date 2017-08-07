Comedian Chris makes first-class Edinburgh Fringe performance

A Wigan postman-turned-comedian is in high spirits after performing his debut hour at one of the world’s largest arts festivals.

Golborne funny man Chris Washington performed to a packed-out audience at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last Thursday, having only taken up stand-up comedy just five years ago.

The 28-year-old, who is a Royal Mail worker by day, performed at the Mash House, having made his first appearance at the Fringe two years ago.

He completed a thirty minute slot as a warm-up act at the 2015 festival, but said the experience of making his full debut was something different entirely.

Speaking to the Wigan Post, he said: “It’s quite a milestone to do your first hour show.

Describing his show, Chris said: “If you want to hear a man talk about how his powerful ambition and resilience and love for performing arts has pushed him through dark times to achieve dreams that people said were impossible then I’ve absolutely no idea where you can find a show like that and this probably isn’t for you.

“But if you want to hear about the time I worked in a primary school as a dinner lady for two weeks for my high school work experience and other ridiculous tales then buy a ticket and come along.”

Chris’ set, titled Dream Big (Within Reason), focuses on “keeping your dreams in check”.

The show’s blurb explains: “In 2005, he (Chris) saw a shooting star and wished for Brookside to be recommissioned.

“However, small dreams should never be confused with a lack of ambition, because things are shaping up quite nicely for the lad who cried genuine tears of joy when his girlfriend won a Dyson.”

He will perform at the festival up until August 27.

Chris first took to the stage in 2012, catching the comedy bug after his maiden gig at a pub in Tyldesley.

And a mere four years later, he was supporting comic superstar Jason Manford.

Chris said: “It was surreal because I’d watch him on TV before I ever started doing comedy.

“And suddenly within a few years or so, I’m in the same dressing room as him, ready to go in front of 600 people at Harrogate Theatre.”

And although an audience of 600 might seem downsized compared to the packed-out arena tours of comedians including Manford, Chris is not losing any sleep over his current level of success.

“I’m very content with how things are, “ he said. “I just want to do this as my job, and I’m not setting my sights on arenas or anything. It would be great if it happened, but I just enjoy what I’m doing now.”

He added: “Don’t think too much about where you could be.

“I never thought I’d be going to Edinburgh Fringe to do my own show, but I am.

“The whole idea of the show is about being content, which I don’t think is a bad thing at all.

“I often find myself surrounded by comedians who are disappointed at not getting big breaks or TV opportunities.

“If you spend your life chasing and chasing, then you’ll never enjoy what you’ve already got.

“If you just enjoy things, good things happen.”

The Fringe celebrates its 70th anniversary this year and was founded as an alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival.