Comic Jimmy’s long awaited comeback

Legendary Irish comedian Jimmy Cricket is taking to the stage in Wigan alongside one of the town’s musical talents.

Crooner Lee Michaels is appearing with the veteran stand-up as part of Jimmy’s show at Hindley’s Rose Club in April.

Jimmy, famed for his eccentric attire and always having a special letter from his mammy, has not visited the borough for several years. So he says is really looking forward to re-visiting a town which holds many memories for him as he developed his career during the 1970s heyday of clubland.

Lee has been singing and performing as a tribute to Robbie Williams for 18 years. He has appeared at many venues across the country and has just finished a four-week stint on board a cruise ship with a big band which toured around the Baltic region.

Lee said: It will be a real thrill to appear on the same stage with such a wonderful comedian like Jimmy Cricket. He has had a hugely successful career out of making people laugh over so many decades and he still continues to be a very funny man.

“We touched base last year and explored whether we could work together in one of my local venues in Wigan.

“When I suggested the Rose Club, everything seemed to click into place nicely and it’s been great to be able to make this show happen featuring the both of us!”

Jimmy said: “When Lee approached me about doing a show together in his local area I thought this was a great opportunity as it is about time I returned to Wigan!

“I am also delighted the show is to be so affordable at a tenner per ticket. This is because I know how increasingly expensive it can be to go out anywhere, so hopefully this will appeal to anyone who wants to come along for an evening full of giggles and to get away from the telly!”

The Jimmy Cricket Laughter Show is on Saturday, April 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the club on 01942 256903 or at http://www.roseleisure.com/w/event/the-jimmy-cricket-laughter-show