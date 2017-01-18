Community group shows they care to share

Organisations working with vulnerable and elderly Wiganers received a new year boost thanks to a kind Wigan mum’s community group.
We Care To Share, run by Hindley’s Paula Longworth, created 14 festive hampers to be distributed.
Community centres, churches, foodbanks, charities helping those on the breadline and organisations supporting carers were among those who received the boxes filled with tins and packets. The items were donated by We Care To Share volunteers.
To volunteer visit www.facebook.com/groups/970409576350804/
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.