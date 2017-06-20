Community groups in £1m Lottery bonanza

New projects will be set up across the borough to help many people thanks to grants from the Big Lottery Fund.

More than £1m has been given to 14 groups, which will benefit the borough’s residents in many different ways.

Leigh Community Trust has been awarded two grants, one worth a massive £375,615.

It will be used for the Mind Craft Project, a new initiative to support young people in Leigh with poor mental health.

Preventative sessions will help them to understand positive mental health, as well as provide support and advice on how to access help.

The programme will also train young people to become peer mentors in schools and youth clubs to raise awareness of mental health and become well-being champions in their community.

The trust received a second grant of £9.805 for its Andy’s Man Club.

This will be used to run sport-based social activities and offer advice and support for men in the community who have mental health issues.

The project aims to prevent suicide, provide early intervention and reduce the stigma that surrounds men’s mental health.

Embrace Wigan And Leigh has £10,000 to develop a disabilities equality and awareness training project, which will be run by people with disabilities and their family members.

It aims to support people with disabilities with employment and training skills, tackle disability discrimination and raise awareness within schools and community settings.

Several schools have each received £10,000 for initiatives.

Holy Family Catholic Primary School will use the grant to provide a variety of out-of-hours outdoor learning opportunities and workshops for their more vulnerable pupils.

It is hoped they will improve their confidence and encourage better integration into the school community.

A celebration event will be held at the end of the project to recognise their achievements.

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School will spend its cash on developing an outdoor activity centre, which will include wooden activity sheds, a water play channel, safety surfacing, den making and shaded areas.

St Jude’s Catholic Primary School, in Worsley Mesnes, will redevelop an area of the school grounds to make a play and vegetable growing area for children.

Our Lady Of The Immaculate Conception in Apsull has been awarded £10,000 for a programme of community activities, including a tea party, creative workshops, a kids club and outdoor fun club for different age groups in the community.

The project aims to address social isolation, skills development, emotional well-being and community cohesion.

Voluntary And Community Support CIC has been given £10,000 to provide life skills training and qualifications to homeless people.

The initiative aims to improve employment prospects and help those involved to make long-term, sustainable life changes.

The Storehouse Project, based in Billinge, has been awarded £9,900 to offer employability training and volunteering opportunities.

This will focus on writing CVs, interview skills and career development for unemployed people. A grant of £9,970 has been given to NMS for a project called Performing Pals, which will see a primary school create an outdoor stage and performance area within the school grounds.

It is hoped the project will bring the community together by engaging children and parents from newly-settled migrant communities and sharing ideas and understanding through performances.

CRISP Communities CIC received £9,750 for a personal development programme at Chapter One Tea Rooms in Hindley.

They will run a series of personal development workshops for people who feel excluded from the job market. These will focus on employability, communication skills, confidence and motivation building.

U2U Project in Platt Bridge has been given £7,850 to set up a support group and activities for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.