Community heroes in town hall salute

Borough groups who have won the national Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services have been recognised.

A reception was hosted at Wigan Town Hall by the Mayor Coun Bill Clarke to celebrate all of the hard work that the three groups have put into their communities over the years.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant Paul Griffiths DL attended the reception along with a number of Deputy Lieutenants.

Nowt2 Do, Compassion in Action and the Well Women Centre have played a vital role in improving the lives of many of our most vulnerable residents across the

borough.

Nowt2 Do is a multi award-winning project which helps children in the community to develop new skills and increase their self-esteem.

Compassion in Action is a registered charity which formed in 2006 as a coffee morning to create a meeting place for young mums, elderly residents and those seeking friendship and support. It has continued to grow ever since.

The Well Women Centre is run by women for women, and aims to provide a quality ‘needs led’ service, promoting positive emotional health and wellbeing by offering a range of health information, education and supportive services for local women.

Coun Clarke said: “I am delighted I have had the chance to meet the inspirational men and women behind these fantastic voluntary groups.”