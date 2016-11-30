Appeal launched to spread Christmas spirit

An appeal has been launched for donations for an annual Christmas lunch for young people and their families.

Wigan Youth Zone staff and volunteers will be hosting the Christmas lunch for 160 deserving young people and their families on Sunday, December 18.

All those in attendance have been nominated by staff members or referred from local organisations.

As well as serving up a Christmas meal, the event will included entertainment and a presentation of gifts to the young people invited.

John Harker MBE, general manager at Wigan Youth Zone (WYZ), said of the event: “The annual Christmas meal is one of our favourite events hosted here at the Youth Zone.

“It’s our opportunity to help ensure all families in Wigan share in the festive spirit and enjoy a Christmas meal with all the trimmings.

“Youth Zone staff volunteer time on the day, serving dinner or entertaining the families that attend.

“We are appealing for local people to donate gifts, canned goods and household items to help less fortunate families have a Christmas to remember”.

To put towards hampers given out at the Christmas meal, Wigan Youth Zone are looking for donations of children’s gifts and toys for all ages and genders, non-perishable groceries such as canned goods and Christmas treats including chocolates and sweets.

Selection boxes for the young people attending, household cleaning items and cash donations towards the activities and entertainment on the day itself are also needed.

Items can be dropped off at the youth zone, or to find out more, contact Genna on 01942 612 061 or email genna.banks@wiganyouthzone.org.

At the same time as the festive lunch, the youth zone will host its annual Christmas fair.

The fair, which will be open from 10am until 1pm, is open to everyone, whether you are a youth zone member or not.

The fair will feature Christmas stalls selling crafts made by Wigan Youth Zone members as well as Christmas cards and plates on sale from the youth zone’s Enterprise team.

There will also be non-alcoholic wine and roasted chestnuts on offer and a chance to have your picture taken in a Santa’s grotto photo booth.

There will also be the chance to try your hand at Merry-oke - Wigan Youth Zone’s Christmas Karaoke.