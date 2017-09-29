Chance to tuck in at Fur Clemt

A Wigan charity is launching an innovative project designed to help new arrivals to the borough.

Fur Clemt, the Wigan-based organisation recycling food to the borough’s needy has set up a new pay-as-you-feel cafe for members of the community in Swinley.

The project will is based at Swap (Support for Wigan Arrivals Project).

Pictured from left are, development Emma Atherton, Heshar Hagihasan, project co-ordinator Mick Taylor and Rose Iskan, preparing the food for hungry customers.