Full list of council services over Christmas

Essential information from Wigan Council concerning their services over the festive period from recycling to medical care ...

Council offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the following week. Offices will re-open on Tuesday, January 3 2017. Register Office

December 23: 9am - 4pm.

December 24,25, 26 and 27: closed.

December 28 and 29: 9am - 4.30pm.

December 30: 9am - 4pm.

Leigh Town Hall will be closed December 28, 29 and 30. Normal opening hours will resume on January 3.

Cemeteries

All cemeteries will be open (for visitors only) from 9am to 4pm every day during the Christmas and New Year period. No burials will take place on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.

Crematorium and visits to the book of remembrance:-

December 23, last cremation service 2pm.

December 26 and 27 closed.

December 28, 29 and 30: 8.30am - 4pm.

January 2: closed.

January 3: 8.30am - 4pm.

Bereavement Services Office:-

December 23: 8.30am - 4pm.

December 26 and 27: closed.

December 28, 29 and 30: 8.30am - 4pm.

January 2: closed.

January 3: 8.30am to 4pm.

Adult Social Care Services - office closes at 5pm on December 23.

December 24 - 27 closed.

December 28 - 30: 8.45am - 5pm.

December 31 - January 2 - closed.

When the office is closed, the out of hours service will operate. For help over the holiday period please contact the central duty team on 01942 828777.

Home Care Service:-

Service is as normal throughout the holiday period. For enquiries, contact your individual service provider (open all over Christmas).

Refuse and recycling collections:-

Please refer to your collection calendar on line at www.wigan.gov.uk/recycling, if your usual collection day is a Thursday or Friday, don’t forget to check the amendments to your calendar collection dates for week commencing December 26 and January 2.

Please put your (real, chopped up) Christmas tree in your green bin or take it to one of the borough’s Household Waste Recycling Centres.

This time of year brings a substantial increase in waste and recycling material, please ensure you recycle or reuse as much as possible and keep your black bin waste to a minimum.

Please do not put the wrong times in your recycling bins as this creates quality issues which could mean material is rejected and not recycled.

Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs):-

All (HWRCs) will be closed on Christmsa Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Normal opening times will be in place on all other days. Chanters, Slag Lane and Kirkless are open from 9am - 6pm. All three sites are exceptionally busy between Christmas and New Year between 10am and 3pm. To avoid the queuing please be aware that all the sites are open every day from 9am to 5.45pm, gates will be closed and the site closes at 6pm prompt.

Bad Weather

Further information about Christmas arrangements and recycling, including any changes due to bad weather will be available on the Wigan Council website or by calling our telephone helpline on 01942 404364.

To avoid putting extra pressure on A&E services this winter, consider accessing the following services instead....

Medicines: have a supply of remedies in your house for common conditions like coughs and colds

Leigh NHS Walk-in Centre:-

The centre offers fast and convenient access to healthcare advice, information and treatment. No appointment is necessary and the centre is open from 7am to 9pm seven days a week, including during the holiday period.

An experience NHS nurse is available to provide treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, issue emergency contraception and give advice and information on local pharmacy services as well as out of hours.

Leigh NHS Walk-in centre is situated at Leigh Health Centre, The Avenue, Leigh, WN7 1HR, telephone 01942 483453.

GP and Dental Services:-

Contact NHS on 111 for confidential health information and advice 24 hours a day, seven days a week or go online.

GP Out Of Hours Service: 01942 829911.

Dental Out Of Hours Service: 01942 614376.

If you are NOT registered with an NHS dentist but require emergency treatment please call the In-Hours Emergency Dental Service on 01942 614390 (weekdays 9am -5pm).

District nursing:-

District nurses will be available throughout the Christmas and New Year period, including bank holidays for essential services. Contact your local clinic or health centre for more information.