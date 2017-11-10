Inquest into flats plunge death opened

Tributes have been paid to a pensioner who fell from a Wigan block of flats as the inquest into his shocking death opened.

Bolton Coroner’s Court heard briefly last week how the body of Anthony Caulfield, 79, was found at the foot of Boyswell House in Scholes.

Mr Caulfield, known as Tony, fell from the 12th floor of the tower building.

Staff at Sunshine House community hub, who are still coming to terms with Mr Caulfield’s sudden death, spoke of how he attended the centre almost every day and paid tribute to him,

They also said the tragic incident had brought several members of Mr Caulfield’s family forward.

Chief officer Barbara Nettleton said: "It is lovely to have seen some of Anthony’s family. His niece is making the arrangements for his funeral and we are working with her.

"It has brought a few family members together which is always a good thing, though of course it is sad that it is under these circumstances.

"Anthony had a lot of friends round here and he enjoyed coming into Sunshine House. He also went to the bookies and to Whelley Ex-Servicemens’ Club for a drink because he was a veteran.

"He led a full life and he was a gentleman, very easy to get on with. He never bothered anybody and wouldn’t really ask for anything. I think he was very independent.

"He was helped by some of the services here and by his link worker. They would sort out appointments and take him to them.

"He was always quite happy when he came into Sunshine House. He liked to sit and read his paper but he would also talk to people who sat at the table with him. He will be sadly missed."

Mr Cailfield leaves a sister Marie and niece Angela.

His funeral will take place on Monday, November 13 at Wigan Crematorium at 2.30pm.