Join netball contest to help mum with cancer

A netball tournament is being organised to raise money for a Wigan mum with incurable cancer.

Men and women are being urged to put together teams to take part in the competition.

It will be held on Sunday, September 10 in Leyland and players can choose whether to wear fancy dress.

There will also be food, a tombola and a raffle.

The event will raise money for Michelle Smith, 32, from Scholes, who has breast cancer, which has spread to her lymph nodes and into her bloodstream.

It is being organised by Joanne O’Neill and Emma Johnson, who play in the same netball league as Michelle’s sister.

They are looking for businesses that can donate a bouncy castle or raffle prizes.

Entry costs £50 per team.

To enter or find out more, contact Joanne on 07875 129604 or joanne.neill@yahoo.co.uk.

