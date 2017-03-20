On your marks for Leigh Community 10k

Runners will be encouraged to pound the borough’s streets again later this year when the first Leigh Community 10k takes place.

The new event on August 13 will take place over three laps of a town centre course.

It’s fantastic news that we’ll be having our very own 10k here in Leigh Andy Burnham MP

The 10k will raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) and has been created through a partnership between organisations and clubs including Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles and Leigh Harriers.

The run also has the full support of Leigh MP Andy Burnham, who hopes the event will build on the success of the Wigan 10k.

Mr Burnham said: “It’s fantastic news that we’ll be having our very own 10k here in Leigh. The popularity of the Wigan 10K has made a very positive impact on the borough, and I believe that bringing a 10k race to Leigh can do the same.

“Last year a fellow runner at the Wigan 10K told me how great it would be to have our own race in Leigh, I thought that was an excellent idea and that vision has now become a reality.

“We have had races through Pennington Flash in the past, but this race will be a great showcase for Leigh town centre and importantly it will be a great opportunity to raise funds for WLH, a vital charity to people across the borough.”

Runners can sign up now on the 10k’s website, which also has a map of the route.

Other groups which have played a role in making the event a reality include FCR Events, Nectar Creative and Wigan Council.

All the entry fees will go to the Hindley-based hospice, which has been providing palliative care for adult patients across the borough for more than 30 years.

It currently cares for over 1,000 people with life-limiting illnesses, as well as those people important to patients, every year.

WLH chief executive Dr Alan Baron said: “It’s wonderful that a 10K is being set up in Leigh and the hospice is thrilled to be a part of it.

“We are fortunate to enjoy fantastic support from local people in Leigh who donate, volunteer their time and participate in fund-raising events to help us raise the £8,700 a day we need in order to deliver all of our services.

The funds raised through the Leigh Community 10K will help us to continue to provide care for local people who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness and support for their loved ones.”

Runners can register now, with more information and sponsorship forms set to go on the website at a later date.

To find out more or sign up, visit leigh10k.co.uk