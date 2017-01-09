Sister scales new charity heights

A Wigan woman trekked almost to the top of the world on an incredible charity challenge inspired by her sister.

Eileen Flatley reached Everest Base Camp in Nepal during a gruelling 13-day adventure in the Himalayas in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

It was life-changing. It was hard work with the altitude and the cold but the Himalayas are just stunning. Every corner you turn there’s something different to see and pictures can never do them justice Eileen Flatley

Eileen and her fellow trekkers braved freezing temperatures, dizzying heights and the effects of extreme altitude as they climbed to more than 5,100m above sea level.

Eileen, of Wigan Lane, Swinley, is no stranger to tough challenges, having climbed mount Kilimanjaro in 2015, for the same cause.

Her Nepalese assignment raised more than £1,200, meaning her total has topped £6,300. Eileen, manager at Claremont Dental Practice in Wigan, said: “I enjoyed Kilimanjaro so much I wanted to do a bit more fund-raising and push myself.

“It was life-changing. It was hard work with the altitude and the cold but the Himalayas are just stunning. Every corner you turn there’s something different to see and pictures can never do them justice.

“The morning we set off the temperature was about minus 15 and when we reached base camp we only stayed for around half an hour to get pictures and then came back down to where we were staying for the night. It wasn’t the sort of place you could hang around because it was so cold.

“We landed at one of the most dangerous airstrips in the world, which was quite hair-raising, and it was a bit of a test for me to cross the suspension bridges. It was also very emotional when you think about why you are doing it, especially when it’s someone so close to you.”

Eileen travelled to the Himalayas with Discover Adventures. Her determination to complete the adventure was inspired by the work the Alzheimer’s Society has done for her and the rest of her family helping them come to terms with and manage her sister’s diagnosis and condition.

She said: “It’s about giving something back. They have helped us a lot. The support line gives advice and there is always someone on the end of the phone and they have a lot of fact sheets.

“When someone so close is suffering you want to try to do something for the people helping them.”

For more information about Eileen’s fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Eileen-Flatley1