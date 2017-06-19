Star-studded fair for horse rescue centre

Soap actors Kieran Richardson and Anthony Quinlan will be adding some star quality to a two-day charity fair in Wrightington to support a horse rescue centre.

Supporters of ARC, an equestrian rescue centre, and Henry’s Helping Hoof charity will descend on Charity Farm, at Smithy Brow, on Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30.

Hollyoaks actor Kieran Richardson

Kieran, who plays Ste Hay in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, will attend on Saturday and Anthony, who has featured in the Chester soap and is now plying his trade as Pete Barton in Emmerdale, is pencilled in for Sunday.

Promoters have also secured a message of support from BBC sports presenter Claire Baldwin, who was approached to take part but had to decline due to other commitments.

The charity is named after Prince Henry, a miniature horse and mainstay of the rescue centre, who was stabled at Seven Sisters in Standish.

He was diagnosed with liver dysfunction in 2012, a condition which ran up considerable vets bills, which prompted the first sponsored walk for the cause.

We have got a huge following now but we wanted to promote the charity side of things. This will be our biggest event yet Caroline Howarth

Henry’s Helping Hoof was established as a result by owner Caroline Howarth, from Coppull, and friends Alex Harris, Jackie Fairclough and Katie Aspey. Their rescue centre, at Banks, near Southport, opened in May 2014.

Caroline said: “We have got a huge following now but we wanted to promote the charity side of things. This will be our biggest event yet.

“We are hoping to establish this as an annual event and are looking to attract around 5,000 people per day.

“If the show is a success then we may look at branching out and turning it into a full-scale agricultural show later.”

Soap actor Anthony Quinlan

Andrew and Fred Waring, who run Charity Farm, are old friends of Caroline’s and have hosted horse show for her organisation previously.

Live music will come courtesy of Chonkinfeckle and So Green, while there was also be a military marching band, dog agility and a family canine show.

Thwaites brewery’s heavy horses dray team have been invited, as well as the Stannage Stunt Team, a falconry display, rodeo bull stand and Zorbs.

Stalls offering arts and crafts, vintage wear and gifts, as well as a farmers’ market, food concessions, beer and prosecco tents and crazy golf course have also been arranged.

Tickets are priced at £7 for adults, concession and children can get in for £3.50 and a family ticket will cost £18.

Those securing tickets will be entered in a draw, for prizes including a night away at Wrightington Country Club