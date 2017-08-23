Twin services to remember tragic rider Jamie Hodson

Simultaneous services are taking place this afternoon in Wigan and the Isle of Man to celebrate the life of local biker Jamie Hodson who tragically died last week.

Hundreds of people including family, friends and colleagues are attending his funeral at Holy Trinity Church in Ashton , while fellow riders at the Manx Grand Prix are holding a memorial service to honour the popular rider.

Jamie, 35, from Bryn, was fatally injured during the Dundrodin Northern Ireland. Jamie’s “best friend and brother” Rob was injured in the same crash in which Jamie died.

His devastated parents Jim and Carole, and girlfriend Rachael have invited everyone who knew him to his funeral and his coffin is being escorted to the crematorium by a guard of honour of bikers..