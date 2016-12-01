Commuter chaos as station evacuated

The collapse of a disused subway led to train cancellations and delays for passengers using Wigan North Western station.

Road closures remain in place around Wallgate and vehicles are being advised to avoid the area. A diversion remains from the Saddle Junction on to the A49 Warrington Road and into the town centre on the B5238 Poolstock Lane.

Buses into the town centre are still experiencing delays but all train services from Wigan North Western have returned to normal.

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “Structural engineers from Network Rail are currently assessing the site and the road closure along Queens Street will remain in place until further notice.

“The safety cordon has though been reduced to allow pedestrians to walk under the railway bridge on Wallgate but delays remain for buses which have been diverted. Motorists are advised to continue to follow the diversions and closures.”

As well as the Queen Street closure, vehicles are being stopped from turning right from Caroline Street on to Wallgate.

Passengers were asked to vacate the station this morning after part of the subway crashed down onto parked cars.

A pile of bricks could be seen underneath a railway arch and a train was stranded on the platform while Network Rail engineers assessed the situation.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Part of a disused subway which runs underneath the railway and above the road - which has been long been blocked off and filled in – has collapsed.

“A full assessment of the structure will take place to inform any repair work which may be needed. The railway remains open but passengers should check with National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.”

A police spokesman said: “Shortly before 8.40am officers were called to Wallgate to reports of a collapsed archway. A section of wall had collapsed onto parked cars nearby.”

No-one was reported to be injured but the incident caused travel problems across the North West.

The delays affected the Northern route between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western/Preston; TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh; and Virgin trains between London Euston/Birmingham New Street and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh.

Damage near the arches at the rear of Wigan North Western

Passengers outside Wigan North Western station. Pic: Jonathan Broadbery