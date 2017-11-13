Consultant cleared over child incident

A consultant at Wigan Infirmary - investigated by police over an incident involving a youngster receiving treatment there - is in the clear.

Clinical commissioners revealed that an unnamed medic was being probed by police and hospital bosses over an allegation made by “an underage patient” in an “unchaperoned setting” at the Wigan Lane site.

Hospital chiefs refused to confirm the nature of the allegation, including whether it represented a physical or sexual incident involving the youngster.

And Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust was initially unhappy that the matter had been disclosed by Wigan Clinical Commmissioning Group (CCG).

In a report to the CCG’s board on October 24, it emerged that the matter had been discussed previously by their clinical governance committee.

The minute read: “Both Police and WWLFT (Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust) were informed of the allegation and (an) investigation is proceeding.”

The local authority designated officer - an individual employed by Wigan Council to oversee matters where someone working with children has been accused of committing a possible crime involving a youngster - was informed about the matter.

But it has now been confirmed by health chiefs that the inquiry has been closed and no further action is being taken against the consultant.

A WWL spokesman said: “Following the allegation into reports of a serious incident involving one of our clinicians, all appropriate investigations have been completed.

“Going forward, actions have been implemented to protect both patients and members of staff working in the clinic, including the doctor concerned.”

A spokesman for Wigan CCG added: “The allegations were taken very seriously and were investigated by the police. ince the report to our governing body was written, the police have concluded their investigation and no further action is being taken.

“As such, we consider the matter closed and so it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”