Consultation over school expansion to be launched

A formal consultation asking parents, staff and the local community what they think about plans to enlarge a Wigan school will launch early in December.

During the pre-consultation stage plans to enlarge Marsh Green Primary by 30 pupil places received a positive response.

Local parents agreed that the school, rated good by Ofsted should be expanded to address rising pupil numbers in the local area.

After hearing the positive feedback, cabinet agreed to launch a formal consultation which will last for four weeks.

Wigan Council will consider all responses before deciding whether or not to proceed.

Coun Jo Platt, cabinet member for young people, said: “Wigan Council has a statutory duty to provide sufficient school places for its children.

“There is a continued growth in demand for school places in the Wigan West area and the expansion of Marsh Green Primary School gives us the ideal opportunity to meet that demand.

“We want to ensure that schools are easily accessible and equipped to deal with future needs.”

The proposed £2.8m plans will expand the school by 30 pupil places – doubling the current intake and would be effective from September 2017.

Up until now, the demand for places has been dealt with by creating bulge classes in some year groups at schools in Wigan West: Orrell Lamberhead Green, Westfield and Marsh Green schools. And a few years ago, St Cuthbert’s RC Primary increased its admission number from 50 to 60. But the demand for places is expected to continue to rise.