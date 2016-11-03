Cooking warning after fire at house

A mother and her teenage daughter suffered smoke inhalation when a blaze broke out at their Wigan home.

Firefighters were called to Hutton Street, Standish, at 11.50pm on Wednesday after food on a grill set alight.

The oven and the kitchen worktops were damaged and there was smoke damage to the property. Isaac Olurankinse

Isaac Olurankinse, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: “When we went in there was a girl of about 15 upstairs. Firefighters led her to safety.

“Another crew battled the fire in the kitchen. It was a grill pan fire.

“It set fire to the buttons on the oven and spread. The oven and the kitchen worktops were damaged and there was smoke damage to the property.”

The mother and daughter both suffered smoke inhalation and were checked by paramedics.

The teenager was taken to Wigan Infirmary for precautionary checks.

Most house fires start in the kitchen, so Mr Olurankinse urged people to be careful when cooking.

He also reminded people to close doors to prevent fires spreading.