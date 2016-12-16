Cooking warning after three people escape from flat fire

Residents were evacuated from a block of flats when a kitchen went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to Logwood Place in Newtown at 9.10pm on Thursday to reports of a blaze in a third-floor flat.

It wasn’t until a gentleman saw smoke coming from his kitchen door that he realised there was a problem. Simon Connor, crew manager at Wigan fire station

Three adults had been in the flat, but they got out unhurt before firefighters arrived, along with their dog.

The property and the communal corridor were heavily smoke-logged, so crews evacuated people from the rest of the building.

Three fire engines from Wigan and Skelmersdale attended and firefighters had to carry the hose up three flights of stairs.

As well as tackling the fire, they rescued a budgie still inside.

The kitchen was destroyed and the rest of the flat was damaged by smoke, but they managed to stop the blaze spreading to neighbouring properties.

Simon Connor, crew manager at Wigan fire station, said: “Once the fire was out, we discovered they had a pan of food or a chip pan left on. They had left the hob on and left it unattended. The heat came up and it burst into flames.

“They had the kitchen door shut so they didn’t know the fire had got going. It wasn’t until a gentleman saw smoke coming from his kitchen door that he realised there was a problem.

“Unfortunately he opened the kitchen door to have a look and the air got to it and it went up quite quickly.”

He reminded people to be careful when cooking, particularly during the festive season.

Mr Connor said: “Especially at this time of year, when people are cooking Christmas dinners and things like that, don’t leave your cooking unattended.

“At Christmas everyone wants to get merry and have a few drinks, but don’t live your food unattended.

“Also, remember to have smoke alarms.”