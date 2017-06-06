Search

Could you help give a gift of learning?

Travellers to Goa are being asked to donate educational materials like books and pens to underprivileged children

Wigan holidaymakers travelling to Goa are being asked to bring along their stationery as part of a charity’s educational drive.

The Goa Outreach campaign specialises in promoting education for impoverished children in the Indian state, at a time when many families push their children to go into work and support their families instead of paying to learn.

Pushed by the Charity Needs Foundation - which promotes voluntary sector organisations around the world - the project urges travellers to donate books, pens and educational materials which are not provided by India’s school system, and can be costly for parents.

Hazel Arnold, CNF Trustee, said: “Education is free in India for children between six and 14, from then on fees are payable that equate to £100 a year. That’s close to half of a monthly income.

“As in Britain, the days of pen and book handouts are gone, these items have to be provided by the families, which a lot cannot afford. Thus, pressure is put on children to go out and work earlier and help in supporting their families rather than staying in school.”

Hazel added: “If you are considering travelling to Goa, why don’t you pack your bags with a few extra goodies, drop in on Goa Outreach and hand in a few educational tools.”

For more information on how to donate, visit goaoutreach.org.