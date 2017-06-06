Could you help give a gift of learning?

Wigan holidaymakers travelling to Goa are being asked to bring along their stationery as part of a charity’s educational drive.

The Goa Outreach campaign specialises in promoting education for impoverished children in the Indian state, at a time when many families push their children to go into work and support their families instead of paying to learn.

Pushed by the Charity Needs Foundation - which promotes voluntary sector organisations around the world - the project urges travellers to donate books, pens and educational materials which are not provided by India’s school system, and can be costly for parents.

Hazel Arnold, CNF Trustee, said: “Education is free in India for children between six and 14, from then on fees are payable that equate to £100 a year. That’s close to half of a monthly income.

“As in Britain, the days of pen and book handouts are gone, these items have to be provided by the families, which a lot cannot afford. Thus, pressure is put on children to go out and work earlier and help in supporting their families rather than staying in school.”

Hazel added: “If you are considering travelling to Goa, why don’t you pack your bags with a few extra goodies, drop in on Goa Outreach and hand in a few educational tools.”

For more information on how to donate, visit goaoutreach.org.