Council block bid for rooftop ‘Revolution’

An exotic rooftop bar in Wigan town centre will have to be kept under wraps - at least for the time being.

Bosses at Revolution, in King Street, secured planning permission for the ambitious venture, which would have featured a retractable roof.

But a surge in town centre disorder has put paid to the vodka bar chain’s hopes of al-fresco parties this summer.

Bars and clubs have been told that - because of widespread concerns about late-night trouble - the presumption must now be any fresh venture is rejected, unless a dispensation is granted.

Lisa Backstrom, the council’s licensing manager, said in a report: “Having assessed the application, I do not consider that the applicant has demonstrated they will not add to the cumulative impact being experienced within the area.”

She told a licensing committee additional measures had not been suggested which would have allayed the authority’s concerns.

Police licensing sergeant Sharon Jackson described Revolution as “professionally managed and well-run” and, outside of the cumulative impact policy, officers had no issues with the venue.

“However the applicant does need to build on the current submission in order to satisfy responsible authorities and the committee that the intended changes will not give rise to a negative cumulative impact on any of the licensing objectives,” she added.

The venue’s management had already agreed not to create a noise nuisance from their proposed new terrace, and cease all licensable activities by 2am.

But licensing committee members ruled the authority’s objectives covering the prevention of disorder and public nuisance, for such premises, had not been satisfied.

The first floor of the premises had previously only been used by the operation as staff quarters.

Even at the planning stage, there was opposition, with Wigan Civic Trust expressing reservations as “King Street already poses an enormous problem in terms of drunkenness and public order.”