Council probe into costly flat damages

Council owned flats are under investigation as severe roof damage has left many vacant just six years after they were first built.

Two council owned blocks of flats in Scholes are set to have roof replacements due to damage and leaks, despite the fact that they were only built in 2011.

The town hall sent out a request for tenders back in September and has since rewarded a £117,000 contract to Burnley-based company BAAS Construction Ltd.

Some of the flats in the properties at 40 Scholes and 1 Morris Street have suffered from leaking roofs and are currently empty as a result.

Investigations have taken place to try and find the precise cause of the problems and Wigan Council have said that they will seek compensation if design or workmanship failures turn out to be the root cause.

Marie Bintley, assistant director for housing and growth, said: “Due to the existing roofs being unable to keep all of the flats watertight we have decided to completely re-roof the buildings to ensure all of the flats can once again be occupied.

“Any disruption to residents will be kept to a minimum during the works.”

The town hall has already come under fire for the state of the roof at another apartment block, Derby House, also in Scholes. In May, the ceiling of the high-rise building collapsed, leaving 12th floor residents facing soaking wet floors and piles of rubble.

Long-term tenants had been complaining of a leaking ceiling and damp in their flats for years before the incident. The angry group of residents revealed that the collapse was the third to have happened in the space of three years. People living in the social housing flats pay up to £900 a year in service costs.