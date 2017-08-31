Countdown is on to the Wigan 10k

Runners will be busy putting in their final miles of training ahead of the fifth annual Wigan 10k on Sunday.

The popular road race starts at 10am and more than 3,200 people have already signed up to take part.

Jack Johnson with mum Alex

A family mile will also be held on the day for the first time, following the success of the event at the Run Wigan Festival earlier in the year.

There is still time to sign up, with online registration extended until 3.30pm on Friday.

Entries will be available on the day for the family mile, at the race information point in the town centre, but people will not be able to sign up for the 10k.

Race organiser Matt Johnson is particularly keen for people to take part in the new family mile.

He said: “It’s a new event for the Wigan 10k and we hope plenty of people will sign up.

“If people want to do one last activity before they go back to school, they can register by Friday or register on the day.”

Wigan-based charity Joining Jack organises the Wigan 10k to raise funds for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Nine-year-old Jack Johnson, the inspiration for the charity, will officially count down to the start of the race.

Runners will set off from Market Street, in Wigan town centre, and follow a course along Woodhouse Lane to Martland Mill Business Park and the DW Stadium.

Members of the Wigan Warriors squad will man a water station at Robin Park Arena and hand out drinks to the runners.

They will return to the town centre along Woodhouse Lane and through Mesnes Park, where there will be another water station.

Musician Andy Mack will perform at the park, while Panatonic Steel Band will entertain runners as they pass the DW Stadium and Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band will be on Challenge Way.

Everyone who finishes the 10k will receive a medal and a goodie bag to recognise their efforts.

The goodie bag will include a flyer offering discounted entry to Wigan Warriors’ match against Castleford Tigers on Sunday, September 17.

Afterwards, runners and their supporters can enjoy live music from bands on a stage in the town centre.

Oasis tribute act Oaces will headline the show, with The Verve Experience tribute band, The Articles, The Vellys, Shallow Waters and The VC also performing.

There will also be a food festival in the town centre.

The family mile starts at 12.30pm and children will receive a bottle of water and a medal when they finish.

Entry costs £4 for youngsters and their parents or guardians can run with them for free.

Registration for the Wigan 10k costs £20 or £18 for club runners.

To sign up for the races or find out more, go to the Wigan 10k website

