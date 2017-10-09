Couple and child's lucky escape after car crash

A couple and a young child had a lucky escape after a crash.



The black Ford Focus came to grief on Spring Road, Orrell, at around 11.30am on Sunday in an incident in which it was in collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including a rapid response ambulance but, thankfully, the occupants of both vehicles were able to get out unscathed and hospital treatment was not required.

But a lot of diesel fuel leaked from one of the damaged vehicles requiring the council to come and put sand down.

Spring Road was shut for several hours which the wreckage was cleared away and the surface was made safe again for traffic. No arrests were made.