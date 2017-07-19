Couple’s appeal after dog killed in hit and run

A Wigan couple are appealing for information after their dog was killed in a hit and run incident.

Kate and John Conchie were left distraught when the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, called Saira, was struck by a car on Sunday morning.

The terrible incident took place shortly after 9am on Holmes House Avenue in Winstanley.

John had been taking Saira for a walk when she stopped on a grass verge to relieve herself. As John kneeled down to pick up her waste, a black 4x4 swerved into the cycle lane and struck Saira in the head, killing her instantly.

Despicably, the car carried on driving and did not stop to help John or the tragic animal.

Now Kate has issued an appeal for anyone who many have dash cam footage, or eyewitnesses, to come forward with information that could bring her beloved pet’s killers to justice.

“They must have known they had hit something,” Kate said.

“John was stood in the road screaming at them from behind before he went back to help Saira. But they just drove off.

“To be that close to the gutter, we thought maybe they were drunk, because you just don’t drive like that. They know you’re not supposed to drive in the cycle lane.”

The 51-year-old added: “I am absolutely devastated. If anybody saw something, just let us know.”

Kate said of Saira: “She was just a lovely family dog. Everyone loved her because she was an unusual colour. Everyone used to say how gorgeous she was.

“My son got her as a puppy when she was six weeks old, and we got her when she was six months.

“We haven’t been abroad for years because we just couldn’t put her in kennels.

“She was a healthy dog. She just went out for a walk and didn’t come home.”

Under current UK law, drivers must stop and report an accident to the police if they hit dogs, horses or livestock such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep and donkeys - regardless of whether the animal is killed or not.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.