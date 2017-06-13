Crash after vehicle rolls down hill

Police were called to a collision involving three vehicles last night - but none of the drivers were there when they arrived.

It is thought one of the vehicles rolled down a hill on Almond Brook Road in Standish and crashed into two parked vehicles.

The incident happened at 7.35pm and involved a white van, a black MG and a black Peugeot 206.

Oil was leaking from one of the vehicles so the council was asked to clear it up.