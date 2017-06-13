Crash after vehicle rolls down hill

Police were called to a collision involving three vehicles last night - but none of the drivers were there when they arrived.
It is thought one of the vehicles rolled down a hill on Almond Brook Road in Standish and crashed into two parked vehicles.
The incident happened at 7.35pm and involved a white van, a black MG and a black Peugeot 206.
Oil was leaking from one of the vehicles so the council was asked to clear it up.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.