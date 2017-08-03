Crash at accident blackspot

Two cars collided at a Wigan accident blackspot this morning, causing tailbacks through neighbouring villages.

The smash happened just before 10am on Thursday, August 3, at the Marus Bridge traffic lights where Highfield Grange Avenue meets Warrington Road.

The scene of the accident

Police and paramedics attended the scene where there were at least two female casualties, although no one was reportedly taken to hospital.

The busy junction has acquired a bad reputation since it was changed from a roundabout to traffic light-controlled crossroads early last year.

Earlier this year residents campaigned for signs to be introduced to remind drivers to wait for the filter light to come on, which directs traffic safely down Highfield Grange Avenue.

Despite the many accidents reported by residents to the Post, a Freedom of Information request received back in June showed that the ambulance service and police had been called to the junction just four times over a three-year period.