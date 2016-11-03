Crime in Wigan on the decline

Crime in Wigan has fallen for the first time in three years, according to new figures.

Nearly 250 fewer crimes were recorded in the borough in the 12 months to June when 21,624 were reported than in the 12 months to March when there were 21,870, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It is the first time the figure has fallen since the 12 months to September 2013 when 15,715 crimes were recorded.

The figure is still 1,000 more than compared to the 12 months to June 2015, when 20,350 crimes were recorded and although the number of reports for most crimes have fallen, some in the borough are still on the rise.

The number of homicides rose from three to four, while 21 more sexual offences were recorded in the 12 months to June than the 12 months to March.

Cases of criminal damage were also up from 3,792 to 3,822 and domestic burglary from 1,416 to 1,469.

All forms of theft were down as were both violence with and without injury and robbery but vehicle offences rose from 2,188 to 2,290.

Wigan bucks the trend in Greater Manchester where the majority of areas have continued to see a rise in crime. In total, the number of recorded crimes in Greater Manchester rose from 224,133 in the 12 months to March to 224,660 in the 12 months to June.

The latest figures prompted Police and Crime Commissioner Tony Lloyd to call on the government to guarantee police numbers.