Alcohol stolen after pub is ram-raided

Burglars ram-raided a popular pub in the early hours of the morning.
Police were called to reports of a burglary at Applewood Farm, on Astley Park Way in Astley, shortly after 2.30am on Sunday.
A vehicle had ram-raided the doors of the pub and burglars had stolen alcohol.
An investigation has been launched and a police spokesman said their enquiries were ongoing.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 310 of January 22.
