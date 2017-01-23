Alcohol stolen after pub is ram-raided

Burglars ram-raided a popular pub in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at Applewood Farm, on Astley Park Way in Astley, shortly after 2.30am on Sunday.

A vehicle had ram-raided the doors of the pub and burglars had stolen alcohol.

An investigation has been launched and a police spokesman said their enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 310 of January 22.