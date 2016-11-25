Appeal as man in court over flats fire

Police have appealed for a man who might have vital information about a fire at a Wigan block of flats to come forward.

Officers want to speak to the driver of a white Renault Clio who is believed to have stopped outside the building on Scholes around 10 minutes before police were called to reports of a blaze there.

The appeal comes as a man charged with arson with intent to endanger life made his first court appearance in connection with the fire.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) think the car stopped outside the flats by a set of traffic lights near the junction with Warrington Lane at around 11.30pm on Wednesday November 23.

Police believe the driver may be a key witness to the fire.

DC Kevin Telford, from Wigan CID, said: “I would ask this man to come forward to police as he could have vital information which could help our investigation.

“If you think this is you, or you recognise the description of the car, I would urge you to contact police immediately and assist us with our enquiries.

“I would also ask anyone who thinks they saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the fire to call us.”

Meanwhile, the man arrested by police over the incident has appeared before the bench.

Kieran Harrop, from Scholes, attended Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Friday November 25 and was remanded in custody.

The 18-year-old will now appear at Bolton Crown Court on December 23.

Anyone with information about the fire can ring police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.