Are vicious OAP raids linked?

Detectives cannot rule out links between a vicious attack on an 89-year-old woman and the robbery of a war veteran 12 days earlier.

The frail victim was knocked to the floor when a man forced himself inside her home in Hamilton Square, Worsley Hall at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, October 24.

She had answered a knock at the door and opened it slightly to see who was outside, only for the stranger to barge her aside, knocking her over in the process. He then stole her handbag - containing valuables - from her bedroom before hitting her in the face with the bag as he fled.

The intruder is described as white, between 40 and 60 years old, between 5ft and 6ft tall, of a medium build and a nose which was so long that it might have been false. He was wearing a fawn coloured peak cap with brown stripes, a brown jacket and brown trousers.

Officers say they cannot discount the possibility of his also being responsible for robbing 97-year-old Harry Melling earlier in the month in nearby Newtown.

And Det Sgt Philip Housley of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “I cannot imagine the kind of person who would think it’s acceptable to break into an elderly lady’s home and take her most valued possessions. Not content with shattering her sense of security, this man then left the victim on the floor after forcing her to the ground.

“We’re appealing for the public’s help, so if you were in the area at the time or have seen someone who recognises the description of the offender, then please give us a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 2984 or 101, quoting incident number 2040 of 24/10/17. Or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.