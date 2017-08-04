Armed thief threatens to torch shop worker

A manhunt has been launched for an armed thief who poured petrol over a supermarket worker and threatened to torch him.

Police say an axe-wielding man went into the Asda store in Windermere Road, Leigh, just before 10.45pm on Friday, July 28, before the drama unfolded.

He was approached by a shop worker who then poured petrol on him, and the floor, before threatening to set him on fire.

But the worker managed to chase him out of the store before alerting the police.

An investigation is now underway and police want to speak to anyone who see the man flee the scene. Officers have released a CCTV still of the suspect.

He is said to be 5ft 8in tall, slim, wearing blue jeans, trainers, a grey hoodie and a black mask to conceal his face.

Det Con Chris Waddicar, of Wigan CID, said: "This was a brazen attack and the staff member showed incredible bravery in standing up to the offender.

"Fortunately he wasn't injured but no-one should have to come into work and be put through such a traumatic experience when they are just trying to do their job.

"We have launched an investigation and I would ask anyone who thinks that they may know something that can assist us to please contact police."

Potential witnesses are being asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log number 2203 of July 28, or Crimestsoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.