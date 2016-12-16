Arrest made in school arson probe

A teenager has been arrested after an arson attack at a Wigan school.

Police and firefighters were called to RL Hughes Primary School in Ashton when a gardening shed was set alight shortly after 10pm last Friday.

The blaze spread to the main school building and a classroom used by year five pupils was badly damaged.

CCTV images were released earlier this week as police appealed for information to find those involved.

A 14-year-old boy has now been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail until Sunday, January 15.

Det Sgt Graham Clare said: “The fire caused significant damage to the school and could have resulted in even greater destruction.

“Fortunately, no-one was hurt and, if not for the work of the fire service, the consequences could have been much worse.

“I would like to thank the public for their supportive response to our appeal and the information they have provided us with.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 2626 of December 9.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.