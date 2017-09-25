Arson attack on town centre taxi office

An investigation is underway after an arson attack on a town centre taxi office.

Firefighters were alerted amid claims a man had entered a portable building belonging to Call The Car, in Lord Street, Leigh, at around 9pm, and set the blaze.

He is thought to have had a dispute with staff before pouring a flammable liquid on the floor and setting light to it.

The fire was brought under control by Leigh firefighters but the shipping container used as offices by the firm is understood to have been badly damaged.

Watch manager Howard Denton said: "It appears that someone has gone in and threatened a member of staff before pouring an accelerant on the floor and setting fire to it."

Firefighters offered first-aid to a man suffering from burns at the scene before paramedics from North West Ambulance Service took over.

A joint investigation has been launched by police and the fire service. Fire officials remained on the scene for around three hours while those enquiries were undertaken.