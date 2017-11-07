Brazen thieves snatch bride’s personal gifts

A Wigan woman has captured the moment thieves stole priceless possessions, including a personalised wedding gift, from the home she shares with her new husband.

Rebecca and Dan Hayes, of Orrell Road, had been enjoying a meal at a relative’s house on Sunday night when they arrived home to find their house trashed and numerous items taken.

Newlyweds Rebecca Hayes and her husband Dan

The newlyweds noticed that an engraved designer bracelet given to Rebecca by her bridesmaids was among the valuables snatched from their home.

Rebecca, 31, who owns Wigan bakery “Sweet Treats”, told the Observer that she is “devastated” by the burglary which happened in broad daylight.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “We were just at my mother-in-law’s having tea when it happened."

The offenders set off the alarm and remained in the property for five to six minutes. They eventually left and can be seen casually walking away with their haul.

The thieves make off with their haul

Rebecca spoke of her disgust to find that the offenders had used pillowcases from her bedroom to gather up and make off with their loot.

“I’ve never felt so unsafe in my own house,” she added. “It looks like everything they got was out of the main bedroom.

“I’ve watched them on our CCTV invade our personal space and even hard faced enough to carry on with the house alarm and security lights going off!!

“Please keep an eye out for expensive bikes and watches being sold please.”

The couple have since had one of their bikes returned after a woman found it dumped and appealed for the owner on a buy and sell page on social media.

Anyone with information about the offenders or goods is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2520 of Sunday, November 5, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.