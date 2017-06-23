Burglars caught on CCTV ransacking play centre

CCTV cameras have captured the moment two burglars ransacked the office of a Wigan play centre.

Staff at Circus Play, in Manchester Road, Ince, arrived at work to find a safe and till had been taken following a break-in.

CCTV footage of the burglary

And when they checked security system footage, clear images of the two intruders, each wearing stocking masks, were caught on film.

Lisa Doran, who runs Circus Play, says that the pair appeared to know exactly what they were after, once they had smashed their way into the premises.

She said: “They went straight to the safe and started kicking at the counter, so they could remove it.

“They looked like they knew just where to go, they didn’t go anywhere else in the building.

“The footage from the burglary has been shared on my Facebook and so far we’ve had around 80,000 views so we hope we’ve been able to give the police something solid to go on.”

Staff have passed on the footage to Greater Manchester Police and are hopeful that their assistance will lead to arrests.

Immediately after the raid, which is said to have taken place at around 11pm on Sunday, the pair are thought to have fled from the scene in a 2009 Ford Fiesta,

Lisa, who lives in Winstanley, is now considering whether the outfit, which only began trading in February, will be forced to fit security bars to the windows of the premises.

She added: “People have been really positive, since all this happened, and the police, when they came, were really helpful.

“The break-in led to us being closed for two days, while we cleared up. But we’re back open now and we are aiming for it to be business as usual.

“We would just like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and support.”

Police have confirmed that an investigation into the Circus Play burglary is ongoing. No arrests are thought to have been made yet.